TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.83. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

