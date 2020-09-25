Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.71.
Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $89.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,254.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.