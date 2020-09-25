Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,254.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

