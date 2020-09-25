Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

