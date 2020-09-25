Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.58

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.58 and last traded at $72.58, with a volume of 31937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,117,458.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,400 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $65,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,907 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,333. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

