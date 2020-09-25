Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to report sales of $756.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $779.50 million and the lowest is $700.90 million. Twitter posted sales of $823.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,868,856. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Twitter by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Twitter by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,916,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.