Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $19,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $19,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,258,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,753,375.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $26,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $24,400.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

