U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.32. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

