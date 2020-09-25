Ubiq Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $18,371.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

