UBS Group Begins Coverage on Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.89. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

