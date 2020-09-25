UBS Group Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $92.31 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.