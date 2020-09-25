UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.18

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and traded as low as $57.66. UCB S A/ADR shares last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 9,997 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

