UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $488,455.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.58 or 0.04754324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033928 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.