Ultimate Secure Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $409.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $252,776.95 and approximately $409.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.