Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $850.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $418,184.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,324.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,901 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $3,063,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 125,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

