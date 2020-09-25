Uniper’s (UNPRF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Uniper from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Uniper to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold.

UNPRF opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Uniper has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

