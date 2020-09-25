Uniswap Hits One Day Volume of $798.49 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $483.59 million and approximately $798.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00046919 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

