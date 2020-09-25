United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,520. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 220,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United Community Banks by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

