United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) PT Lowered to $9.50

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

