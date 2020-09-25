United Internet’s (UTDI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.57 ($46.55).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.63 ($38.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. United Internet has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

