United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $192.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $147.00.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $160.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

