United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.69.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

