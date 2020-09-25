Universa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62,129.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $62,129.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.01458373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00199134 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

