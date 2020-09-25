UNIVERSAL CASH Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 157.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $10.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00231102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.01460667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200419 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars.

