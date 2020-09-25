Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

