Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $71.12 or 0.00665224 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $1,961.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,690.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.35 or 0.02023722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012755 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,771 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

