Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.71. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Upwork by 82.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 70.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

