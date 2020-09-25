Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 63.5% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and $30.50 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00053296 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.37 or 0.04755434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009398 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033882 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, Exrates, CoinExchange, IDEX, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

