Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $35.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urogen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.