Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.