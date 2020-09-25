US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:RNDV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.