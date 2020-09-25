US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE:USFD opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in US Foods by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in US Foods by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

