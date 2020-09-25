USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $621,793.75 and $1,179.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,656.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.02017248 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00666750 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002427 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,038 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

