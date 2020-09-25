Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Usio in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

