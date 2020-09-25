Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.14 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $62.14 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.63 or 0.04764189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

