Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $233.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.
MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.42.
MTN stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.18. 14,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 341.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
