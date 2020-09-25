Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $233.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.42.

MTN stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.18. 14,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 341.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

