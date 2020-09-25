Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Vanadium One Energy Corp (CVE:VONE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Vanadium One Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. engages in the exploration of base metals and precious metals in Canada and Mexico. It holds 100% interest in Clinton manganese project located in British Columbia; 100% Interest in Ivanhoe property in Ontario; interest in San Miguel property in Mexico; and option to acquire a 100% interest in Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada.

