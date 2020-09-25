Velas Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $55.41 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004343 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001200 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

