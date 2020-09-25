VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 46.7%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) shares were up 46.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 6,978,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,726% from the average daily volume of 182,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.27.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.