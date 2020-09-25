Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $661,438.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00752741 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.60 or 0.04567692 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00014055 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 149.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000417 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

