Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to $7.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 190.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

NYSE VET traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,993. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $403.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 461,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

