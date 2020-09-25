VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.04. 11,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,809. VF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

