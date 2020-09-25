Viacoin Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $39,904.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00418051 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002663 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,028 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

