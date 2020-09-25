Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.18

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $23,340.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00430624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,042 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

