VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

VICI opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 146.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

