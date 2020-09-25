Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.30 target price on the stock.
VIOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.35.
VIOT stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $382.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.87. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
