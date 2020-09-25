Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $114,111.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $619,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,480 shares of company stock worth $9,999,938 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

