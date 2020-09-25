Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) & Cemtrex (NYSE:CETX) Head-To-Head Survey

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology 3.94% 7.62% 3.67% Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 2 4 0 0 1.67 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Cemtrex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $2.67 billion 0.81 $163.94 million $1.26 11.88 Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.41 -$22.36 million N/A N/A

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Cemtrex on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, RF and microwave, high voltage, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pyrotechnic initiators/igniters, networks/arrays, dividers, temperature sensors, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The company's semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military/aerospace, and medical industries. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

