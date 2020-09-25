Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price traded down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $19.29. 2,549,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,144,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,514 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $22,805,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $80,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $11,966,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,091,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

