VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.
Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 214,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,863. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.35.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.
About VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.