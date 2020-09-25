VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 214,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,863. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

About VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.