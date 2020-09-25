Wagerr Price Tops $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $1,972.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000628 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001779 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,555,681 coins and its circulating supply is 194,176,067 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

