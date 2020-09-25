Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

WTRH has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 42,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,208,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

